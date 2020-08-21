People getting Covid-19 test may soon be able to take it themselves

People who are going for a Covid-19 test may soon be able to take it themselves.

If the plan is approved, it could allow health workers supervise from a distance, while the person being tested, takes their own sample.

The current standard for a Covid-19 test is the long swab up your nose and into the back of your throat.

It goes so deep in fact that it is almost directly in between your ears.

These new methods include the suspected case taking a shallow nasal swab or simply getting them to spit into a container.

HIQA's Dr Mairin Ryan said “improved comforts” for patients is one reason it is being looked at.

She said it was “really important with regard to acceptability for children.

“Then there’s also advantages for healthcare workers because keeping them at a distance means that there is less risk of transmission to healthcare workers.”

But Infectious Disease Consultant Dr Jack Lambert says even specialist testing isn't 100% effective.

“The sensitivity of the testing is, I would say is only 70%,” he said.

“We need to make sure if we’re coming to find other technologies…we have to make sure they have the same sensitivity.”

Staff at the National Ambulance Service are testing suspected cases with the long swab and with one of the new methods to see how they compare.