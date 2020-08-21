Man charged over threats against NI health minister

Man charged over threats against NI health minister
Coronavirus
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 10:31 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been charged by police investigating threats made against Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann on social media.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with offences including harassment and threats to kill.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on September 17.

A PSNI spokesman added: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The charges follow an arrest in the Newtownards area on Thursday in relation to comments made on social media the previous day.

northern ireland

