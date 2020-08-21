NPHET recommends lifting of lockdowns in Laois and Offaly

NPHET has advised restrictions in Kildare remain in place due to the large number of cases there
NPHET recommends lifting of lockdowns in Laois and Offaly
People wearing face masks in Athy, Co. Kildare.
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 07:24 AM
digital desk

Cabinet is due to meet today to discuss advice from health officials on whether Laois, Offaly and Kildare are taken out of lockdown.

The local restrictions are due to end on Sunday.

It is being reported that the lockdowns in Laois and Offaly are to be lifted this weekend, while NPHET has advised restrictions in Kildare remain in place due to the large number of cases there.

Laois Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bernie Everard is "cautiously optimistic" the county will be taken out of lockdown on Sunday.

Ms Everard said: "This time last week Laois Chamber along with the councillors from Laois called for everybody to look at the numbers in Laois and consider taking Laois out of the lockdown regardless of how the other two counties are doing.

"So we are really happy that they have taken that on board and we are very hopeful that is the recommendation that has gone to the minister."

Political scandals aside Cabinet will need to discuss the ongoing situation in the Midlands.

In the last two weeks since lockdown was imposed, there have been 435 cases in Kildare, 81 in Offaly and 41 in Laois.

Kildare continues to see cases in double digits, with 24 new infections reported to NPHET yesterday.

Offaly is still recording cases, but in single digits, while Laois did not record a single new case, according to the latest figures.

Also up for discussion will be advice around visitation in nursing homes and residential care facilities, which NPHET says will involve "small changes".

It is understood any meeting of the Cabinet will be done remotely.

Read More

Agriculture Minister's position 'in jeopardy' after attending golf society event

More in this section

School bus U-turn on school bus capacity 'beyond a joke', says Labour who want Dáil recalled
FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels Phil Hogan and Jerry Buttimer among other public figures under pressure over Clifden event
Ireland Weather: The Cutting closed for emergency flood repairs, Almost 40,000 homes and businesses still without power after Storm Ellen
#covid-19coronavirusplace: kildareplace: laoisplace: offaly

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices