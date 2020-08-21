Agriculture Minister's position 'in jeopardy' after attending golf society event

Dara Calleary and Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer have both apologised for attending.
Agriculture Minister's position 'in jeopardy' after attending golf society event

Minister Dara Calleary has apologised for going to an indoor golf society event.

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 06:52 AM
digital desk

The Agriculture Minister's position is "in jeopardy" after he attended an event for 80 people on Wednesday night, according to Rise TD Paul Murphy.

It comes after Minister Dara Calleary apologised for going to the indoor golf society event.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing or breach of coronavirus rules on the part of the hotel or anyone who attended Wednesday night’s function in Clifden, Co Galway.

Mr Calleary said: “Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone.”

The Agriculture Minister added: “We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time.

“I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my Government colleagues.”

The Oireachtas Golf Society event was held at the Station House hotel.

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer has also apologised for attending, while its reported EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was also there.

This week's public health guidelines say only 50 people are allowed to attend an indoor gathering.

Deputy Paul Murphy's calling the Minister to give a clearer explanation of what happened.

Mr Murphy said: "It's a very, very, very bad thing for a minister to do, it sends a very bad message about adherence to public health guidelines and it puts his position in jeopardy, but we need to know more about how he ended up in this situation.

"Was it an accident? I mean did he think there'd be 50 people there and then it turned out there was 81? Or did he do it very consciously?"

Read More

Calleary admits to breaching health guidelines at golf social event

More in this section

DONEGAL TRIPLE FATAL 7.jpg Three feared dead in Co. Donegal after car plunges into Lough Foyle
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Thousands of laptops to help students with online learning
Coronavirus - Sun May 31, 2020 Police in NI to focus enforcement on coronavirus hotspots
coronaviruscalleary#covid-19place: galway

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices