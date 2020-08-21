Agriculture Minister's position 'in jeopardy' after attending golf society event

The Agriculture Minister's position is "in jeopardy" after he attended an event for 80 people on Wednesday night, according to Rise TD Paul Murphy.

It comes after Minister Dara Calleary apologised for going to the indoor golf society event.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing or breach of coronavirus rules on the part of the hotel or anyone who attended Wednesday night’s function in Clifden, Co Galway.

Mr Calleary said: “Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone.”

The Agriculture Minister added: “We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time.

“I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my Government colleagues.”

The Oireachtas Golf Society event was held at the Station House hotel.

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer has also apologised for attending, while its reported EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was also there.

This week's public health guidelines say only 50 people are allowed to attend an indoor gathering.

Deputy Paul Murphy's calling the Minister to give a clearer explanation of what happened.

Mr Murphy said: "It's a very, very, very bad thing for a minister to do, it sends a very bad message about adherence to public health guidelines and it puts his position in jeopardy, but we need to know more about how he ended up in this situation.

"Was it an accident? I mean did he think there'd be 50 people there and then it turned out there was 81? Or did he do it very consciously?"