Coronavirus: One death and 136 news cases in Ireland

There has been one further death due to Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,776 deaths due to the virus in the country.

It has also been reported that there are 136 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland.

It brings the total number of cases here to 27,676.

Of today's cases, it has been confirmed that:

54 are men / 81 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

57 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow.

"The core message from NPHET this week is to limit your social networks," said Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

"Stick to a limit of 6 people from no more than 3 households indoors, and 15 people outdoors.

Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn’t feel safe.

"Remember that the virus wants large groups to gather together in order to spread. Do not give it the opportunity.

"We can continue to suppress this disease in Ireland by working together and staying apart."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the R-number is "now at or above 1.2".

He said: "There are two concerns now, the number of new cases per day remains high and the pattern has changed from large outbreaks in specific settings to much smaller outbreaks widely distributed across the country.

"The measures announced this week, asking us to stay apart, aim to suppress Covid-19 in the community."

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, added: “Playing our part includes presenting for testing when required.

"This includes one initial test and a follow-up test within seven days.

"By fulfilling this testing cycle you reduce the threat of asymptomatic transmission and help to control the spread of the disease."

It comes as the Taoiseach insisted that the government is pressing ahead with plans to reopen schools next week.

Micheál Martin was speaking in Cork today after inspecting Covid-19 safety arrangements which have been implemented at the 250-pupil Nagle Community College in Mahon.

“I think if schools don’t reopen, we will be damaging children in terms of their intellectual development, their social development and in terms of their overall well-being and we have to balance that in terms of how we organize the school environment,” he said.

But he ruled out serial Covid-19 testing in schools and said isolation rooms will be provided in schools in the event of an incident.