Fewer than 20,000 properties for sale, the lowest number in 14 years

The number of properties listed for sale in August is at its lowest ebb in some 14 years as the Covid-19 pandemic impacts the market.

There were fewer than 20,000 homes listed for sale on August 1, the lowest August total since 2006, and a 22% collapse on the same date last year.

However, prices remain largely stable in most parts of the country, with the average home now selling for some €260,000, according to the latest Daft.ie property report.

Sales prices rose an average of 2.3% in the last month, a sharp monthly rise that came on the back of a sudden drop in the preceding months. It is not shared evenly around the country, though, with Dublin and Leinster spiking by 2.7% and 3.4% respectively.

In Dublin, prices are an eye-watering €379,000, a 2.7% spike in the last month, though other parts of the market are much more sluggish, remaining unchanged from a year ago. In Munster, prices have stumbled by 1.3% compared to pre-Covid prices.

It is on the supply side where the market is really squeezed, the report notes, with just 19,538 houses listed for sale in August.

The pandemic has had little impact on the private rental market, with the vast majority of markets increasing year-on-year.

It had been speculated the increased prevalence of working from home would see many professionals leave costly urban centres for other parts of the country. This, together with the collapse of the short-term rental market and the re-listing of these properties for private rent, was expected to result in an overall drop in the level of rents charged.

However, the Daft.ie report shows rents are increasing almost across the board.

The average rent in County Cork is now €1,036 per month, up 0.6% from this time last year, while rents in Cork city rose by 2.3% to €1,397 per month. Rents in the city are rising higher than the national average of 1.2%, though they remain slightly below the average rent paid nationally, which is now €1,412 per month.

Renters in Dublin are now parting with an average of €2,030 per month, though the market is slightly decreasing in recent months, declining by 0.5% since March.

Ronan Lyons, assistant professor in economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report, said the rental market has largely remained stable.

“Between the start of May and the end of July, the number of rental ads in Dublin this year was almost 50% higher than the same period last year. In the rest of the country, it was 1.5% lower,” Mr Lyons said.

“The underlying shortage of rental accommodation in Dublin is very acute –perhaps as high as 70,000 based on the complete lack of construction of rental homes in the 2010s. The lack of rent falls may simply be due to some of that long-run pent-up demand coming on stream, despite the pandemic."

Mr Lyons also pointed the finger at government policy as a factor in rents remaining largely unchanged.

Specifically, the rent pressure zone legislation, which caps rent rises at 4% per annum, is an element.

Mr Lyons said: "If you lower your rent now, the rent you set in 1, 3 and 10 years will reflect the cut you make today. So, however open landlords might be to haggling ‘at the door’ and offering a month or two free rent at the start to sweeten the deal, they may be very reluctant to flag in an ad that they are indeed cutting their rent."