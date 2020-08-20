ESB workers respond to tens of thousands of homes without power

Emergency ESB crews are working tirelessly to restore power to some tens of thousands of homes, farms and businesses in the most challenging conditions.

They faced a logistical nightmare as Storm Ellen approached Ireland on Wednesday night, and they ended up having to deal with one of the worst series of national power cuts in recent years.

Approximately 50 teams worked through the night restoring power remotely on the larger lines where possible.

As the weather worsened, the number of farms, businesses and homes hit by power outages rose to just under 200,000 nationwide.

Of these, there were 40,000 homes, farms and businesses in Cork city and county without power.

There were also significant outages in Tipperary, where 35,000 customers were impacted and also, Limerick, where 10,000 were hit.

ESB Networks crews, numbering about 2,500 skilled personnel, were on alert and dispatched at first light to the most affected areas, where safe to do so, assessing the damage to the infrastructure so that they could restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

Crews continued to work into the late evening to restore power to those still affected.

They are due to regroup in depots around the country before first light tomorrow, by which time the vast majority of remaining customers will have their power restored.

Motorists contend with downed trees on the N72 just outside of Fermoy in County Cork following storm Ellen overnight which left thousands without power, flooding and multiple downed trees across the county. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

They were, however, advising small pockets of customers impacted by outages to prepare to be without electricity for a number of days.

The damage was widespread, with southern, western and Midlands counties most impacted.

ESB Networks said their workers faced "challenging conditions" as high winds and, in some areas, heavy rains remained a pressing issue.

The main cause of the widespread faults was attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of high winds due to Storm Ellen.

The impact of these gale-force winds was more severe as trees are in full leaf at this time of year.

Some lightning damage to transformers has also been recorded today in Munster counties.

ESB Networks crews always attend to emergency situations first.

They reminded people that if they come across fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

ESB crews were initially dispatched to the areas most affected and where the damage to the network was most severe but assured people they will not stop until the restore power to everyone affected.