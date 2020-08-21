Schull school focused on helping students maintain their relationships when they return

Even with 26 classrooms, space was tight for Schull Community College, a co-educational post-primary school with just under 400 students located on the Mizen Peninsula.

"Our school was built in 1983. You can see with the building it's a bit higgledy-piggledy compared to the modern builds," principal Sarah Buckley told the Irish Examiner.

As a result, maximising space in classrooms was tricky.

"So obviously we've had to change how we set up our classrooms because it's the only way we can maximise that physical distance.

"We've switched to student-based classrooms and given students designated lunchtimes but even doing that, we don't have enough space," she explained.

"We're very lucky that we have a sailing centre on campus and there are two teaching classrooms so they will be used for the transition year this year. Some schools are forced to use their PE halls.

"I don't think any principal would make that decision lightly because we all know how important sport is but you are actually forced into doing that sometimes because of space.

"If we didn’t have the sailing centre, we’d be doing that. That would be terrible.

“None of us would choose to open our schools like this. I could just as easily be that principal [forced into using PE hall as classrooms] so I know it's a choice they didn't want to make, it's something they had to sacrifice, or not have a group in school which is not a runner either.

"We’ve just been lucky because we’ve had two extra classes to access. Without those, I don’t really know what we would do.

"It's fine to say 'use the local GAA club' but we don’t have access to that either, we’re on the Mizen Peninsula, there’s no way kids could walk to where there would be space.

"Maybe in a town, you’d have more wiggle room.”

The return to school will see a focus on new routines for students, and on reconnecting, according to Ms Buckley.

“We’re all very focused on the health measures and that’s all very important but schools are more than just physical buildings.

Brendan Drinan, Deputy Principal, Dav Leung and Dave McCarthy remove a pool table from the sailing centre. Picture: Larry Cummins.

"They are places where there is a culture and an atmosphere and I just think we have an awful lot of young people coming in now, who have been out of that for six months," she said.

“I think everyone might come back and think they can fly into getting loads of work done, but kids just need a bit of time to come back.

"They are going to be in a bit of shock, I think. They just need some time to bed down into the new routines that will keep us safe, and to focus on our connections.

“That’s all eroded by the social distancing. They can’t hug their friends, they have to keep their distance, teachers need to keep their distance so we need to spend time on relationships because they are so important now.

"We are really keen not to lose sight of that.

"We are all going to remember to wear our masks, we’re all going to be talking about sanitizing our hands, we’ve signs everywhere to remind us, but if you don’t have good relationships, and kids don’t feel connected, safe and part of the school then teaching and learning doesn’t happen.

"We wouldn’t want those to get lost.”

Dav Leung, Brendan Drinan, Deputy Principal and Dave McCarthy remove a sailing mast as part of the preparations. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The school will host staggered start days for each year group, she added.

"We always have an induction day anyway with their class and their tutor but we feel very strongly that they will need that time now to build up those relationships.

"They will also obviously have to learn about these new procedures. I want to give it time, we don't want it to be rushed.

"They are going to need to ask questions."

And the school also plans a clear focus on digital skills.

"Students have been using Microsoft Teams and email at home but we are very adamant that we are not going to be caught out again.

"We're going to be doing it from day one - making sure students have their emails, their log-ins, that they can access Teams," Ms Buckley said.

Sarah Buckley, Principal, Schull Community College making plans with teachers Dave McCarthy, Dav Leung and Brendan Drinan, Deputy Principal meeting outdoors overlooking the harbour. Picture: Larry Cummins.

"I suppose we are also making the assumption that there will be more absenteeism this year.

"Say, for example, if a child has symptoms and they can't come to school, that's very, very important, but they might not be terribly ill, or someone in their family might be isolating, or for whatever reason.

"We are planning on using IT concurrently because we feel it'll be necessary this year.

"We want to embed it, and build up their confidence because if the schools do have to close, or they have to stay at home, it'll just be a little bit easier."

The most common questions from teachers and staff have been about facemasks, she added.

"Initially there was that confusion. We were told if you could maintain a one-metre distance, you didn't have to wear a mask but then that changed so people were wondering which is it.

"But other than that, I haven't had too many questions from my staff but I've brought them in on the decision making early on," she said.

"Parents have been incredibly supportive, they realised there is a huge body of work that needs to be done.

"I suppose when we are up and running and the kids are in, they will see the reality of the day-to-day stuff and they might have more questions.

"It's all very theoretical at the moment."