Number meeting indoors and outdoors in North slashed to halt spread of coronavirus

The number allowed to meet outdoors and indoors has been slashed as renewed pandemic restrictions were imposed in Northern Ireland.

The country has a high rate of spread with the most recent reproductive estimate for coronavirus is 1.3.

Totals socialising indoors at households will be reduced to six from no more than two households after Stormont ministers met on Thursday to rubber stamp the change.

The limit on those attending outdoor gatherings will fall from 30 to 15.

Health Minister Robin Swann said there would be focused Police Service of Northern Ireland enforcement in infection hotspot areas.

He added: “Unless we take action now I fear it would soon have been too late to arrest further extensive spread of the virus.”

A meat plant in Co Antrim is to close for a deep clean following a coronavirus outbreak, Mr Swann said.

Cranswick Country Foods in Cullybackey processes pigs.

Mr Swann told a press conference at Stormont that at least 35 cases have been identified associated with the factory.

Another 51 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health on Thursday.