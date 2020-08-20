'The system continues to fail': Homeless organisation says deaths within homelessness are 'avoidable'

There has been a considerable jump in the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin over the last two weeks, according to one organisation working in the sector.

Inner City Helping Homeless said their outreach teams assisted 146 people, 120 men and 26 women, as the tail end of Storm Ellen hit the capital.

According to a spokesperson, this number of on-street engagements is the average over the past two weeks and peaked on Monday, August 12, when 164 people were assisted.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said: ''It is completely unacceptable that 146 people were forced to sleep rough last [Wednesday] night.

"The Minister has been silent on the matter of rough sleeping from the day he entered office and it’s high time he initiated a meaningful plan."

He also referred to the death of a man who had been using homeless services, a situation that is understood to be a personal tragedy.

"People are suffering," Mr Flynn said. "People are dying all while the system continues to fail.''

He said the number of deaths within homelessness over the past four weeks is "unprecedented with numbers well into double figures right across the country”.

“This once again highlights the lack of proper wrap-around supports including mental health.

"These deaths are avoidable and the consequences of Covid-19 and the uncertainty among people that are homeless cannot be underestimated."

Meanwhile, Focus Ireland has called for a reintroduction of eviction bans and rent freezes to prevent a spike in homelessness in light of new Covid-19 restrictions.

The charity has also warned about the occurrence of chaotic evictions at a time of such widespread anxiety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “Public health advice is now clear that congregated settings can lead to a significant spread of the virus and, while we have been successful to date in preventing such outbreaks in emergency homeless accommodation, a constant high level of alert is needed to ensure there is no outbreak within homeless services.

"The level of risk will inevitably increase if more people need emergency accommodation as a result of a new wave of evictions from the private rental sector.”