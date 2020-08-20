Homeless charity assisted 146 rough sleepers as 'tail end of Storm Ellen hit' Dublin

A homeless charity has reported a “considerable jump” in the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin in the last two weeks.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said that last night, teams with the charity assisted 146 people, 120 men and 26 women.

They said it was “as the tail end of Storm Ellen hit the capital”.

ICHH also said the capital “saw another personal tragedy on our streets as a homeless man passed away having entered the Liffey”.

Gardaí said in a statement to the Irish Examiner that they “responded to reports of a man entering the River Liffey at O’Connell Bridge in Dublin City Centre” at around 6pm last night.

They added: “The man was later taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead”.

ICHH said in a statement: “The number of deaths within homelessness over the past four weeks is unprecedented with numbers well into double figures right across the country.

“This once again highlights the lack of proper wrap-around supports including mental health.

“These deaths are avoidable and the consequences of Covid-19 and the uncertainty among people that are homeless cannot be underestimated.

"Our mental health support partners Babs Empowerment Service are inundated with clients needing mental health supports and so many deaths within homeless services are really taking their toll on people."

Anthony Flynn, CEO of ICHH said that it was “completely unacceptable” that 146 people “were forced to sleep rough last night”.

He added: “Yesterday assurances were given from the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive) that extra bed capacity would be available so no person would have to sleep rough and that hostels would be rolling 24-hour access. This clearly didn't happen.

“There has been a rise in the number of rough sleepers now week on week and the response to this is lacking.

“Nobody should have had to sleep rough last night, we need clear and concise leadership from the Minister and DRHE on this.

"As we enter winter months things will worsen and we are not prepared by any means.

“The Minister has been silent on the matter of rough sleeping from the day he entered office and it’s high time he initiated a meaningful plan.” He said that “people are dying all while the system continues to fail”.