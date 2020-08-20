Calls for suitable memorial to Cork's iconic 150-year-old Monkey Puzzle tree

Seeds have been salvaged from a landmark 150-year-old monkey puzzle tree in Cork which was toppled during Storm Ellen, in the hope of germinating a new specimen.

Dr Eoin Lettice, a plant scientist at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Science (BEES) and the Environmental Research Institute (ERI) at University College Cork, visited Jacob’s Island in Mahon in a personal capacity on Thursday to retrieve the seeds from the fallen tree - a landmark on the city’s skyline for generations.

“While germination cannot be guaranteed, the expertise of plant scientists at UCC will be harnessed to try to maintain a living memorial to a family that contributed so much to the university and the city of Cork,” he said.

The distinctive towering tree, which was located on the southern side of the N40 South Ring Road, dated from the 1840s, and was the last botanical remnant of William H Crawford’s once magnificent Lakeland gardens, which were developed by the famed gardener and horticulturalist, after whom the city’s Crawford Gallery is named.

Big monkey puzzle tree down in Mahon #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/SwuSEudVF9 — Con Finucane (@conredman) August 19, 2020

As Storm Ellen raged on Wednesday, the giant tree crashed through a fence and towards, but not onto, the westbound lane of the N40.

Monkey trees can live for up to 1,000 years. This specimen was a relative youngster.

Its root system appeared to have rotted significantly, with a large beehive evident.

The local credit union, St Michael’s Credit Union in Blackrock, issued a statement saying they are committed to helping replace the landmark tree.

“The tree has been enjoyed by people locally since it was planted and has been a beautiful sight for people traveling by on the south link road,” a spokesman said.

“We’ve made the decision because we feel the tree was an important feature of our local community.

"St Michael’s Credit Union is also ‘rooted’ in our local community and we continue to support it in any way we can.”

Meanwhile, several local politicians have suggested the wood from the tree be salvaged and handed over to local woodturners or craftsmen.

Historian and city councillor, Kieran McCarthy has written to city officials asking for the wood to be used for a sculpture or a seat to remember the tree’s story and to mark people’s affection for it.

#Corkcc Sad to see this early 19thC beautiful Monkey Maze tree in Mahon snap with the force of Storm Ellen- would love a wooden sculpture/ seat done of what remains remembering its story & people’s affection for it; have written to @corkcitycouncil ‘s Parks dept @EoinBearla pic.twitter.com/xRqgEgNHEG — Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) August 20, 2020

Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan also called for the wood to be salvaged and handed over to local craft workers.

"It's desperately poignant to see this tree, an iconic marker for the area, downed by nature,” he said.

“I understand that the particular wood is highly sought after by woodworkers and craft workers in this field.

“If it is to be used for that, which I hope it will, then it should stay local. Placing works in local schools, nursing homes and even on the walkway are all places to consider.”