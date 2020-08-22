Denmark reopened its primary schools on August 10 - Irish teachers who work there say effects have been mixed

Primary school children and teachers in Denmark began their new school year on August 10, but many schools returned to classroom teaching in May, after a two-month lockdown. Despite little to no rise in coronavirus cases immediately after its spring reopening, schooling in Denmark is far from normal.

"I think people have to be careful of looking at Scandinavian countries as some gold standard," said Associate Profesor of Archaeology and Heritage in Aarhus University, Dr Laura McAtackney. "People often look at the reopening of Danish schools because it was quite successful to start with, but that was because there was very little influx from the wider community and that has changed. When you just push through reopenings it simply doesn't work."

Her comments came after Denmark confirmed its highest number of cases in a day since April, with 168 confirmed cases in the country on August 14. Four days prior, 78 cases were confirmed in Aarhus, Denmark's second city, making up 50% of the day's total positive cases.

Extra guidelines were immediately introduced for the city; facemasks were made mandatory on public transport, higher classes in secondary schools (gymnasier) were postponed for two weeks and visiting restrictions were introduced for nursing homes in the city.

Despite this, Laura says her university is prioritising new and international students and leaving staff members behind. She said: "The advice on the website is that you don't need a social isolation period, no matter where you come from. Basically, if you're a student and you're starting at the university, you can just come straight from the plane and walk into the classroom."

Describing herself as frustrated and nervous, Laura believes the opinions of staff have been "completely ignored" and the benefits of hybrid learning are not being explored enough; "Teaching online has its benefits - you have to engage when the screen is in your face and you're looking at a lecture, which you don't have to do when your sitting in row z in a lecture hall".

The Belfast native lectures masters students and is due to return to the campus in two weeks.

Meanwhile, an Irish school counselor, who has worked in Copenhagen for 20 years, John Lambert, has noticed some children with special needs have struggled with readjusting to school. "Some of the kids I work with are on the autism spectrum so they have been very nervous," he said.

Pupils and teachers are not required to wear facemasks in Denmark which "has been a big thing that has made it easier for those children".

More outdoor classes

Although masks are not mandatory in schools, class sizes have been cut in half with some classes being taught outside. Central government guidelines allow for staggered starting times and time changes in "the physical presence of school" if it does not give rise to "a greater need for care by the parents" - giving greater flexibility for older grades who can attend some classes online.

Central government guidelines have been adopted by local councils with some changes. In the school John works in, for example, a rigorous sanitizing routine is in place, as are separate entrances for each class and a near hourly outdoor break for fresh air.

John, who is originally from Shannon in Co Clare, works in a large school of "about 1,400 to 1,500 students" ranging from six to 15 years old. He says the staff and students have adapted well to the changes.

"If there are any signs that a child is ill, the rest of the class get tested immediately," he said. "You get your results in 24 hours usually, but as there's a spike now it takes two or three days".

Unfortunately, two of his students with special needs have not returned to mainstream education. "There are children who are cognitive and able to manage a normal school day, but they also have emotional challenges that make it hard for them." John says they've been enrolled in special needs schools after failing to readjust.

After two months at home, in a safe environment, they just couldn't readapt...It could have been anything [that led them to transfer to a special needs school] but Covid definitely hasn't helped.

While the change in school routine can cause great difficulties, it can also teach children personal responsibility and independence. Damian McNamara moved to Denmark 17 years ago from Tallaght in Dublin and works as a social educator orpedagoguein an international primary school in Copenhagen. He says that some of the rules introduced in accordance with health guidelines will continue after the pandemic. For example he said,

"Parents used to drop their kids all the way up to the classroom, whereas now they can't. The younger ones have got confidence now - they know they can make their own way to the classroom".

In Damian's school, pupils must bring books and pens from home in order to reduce contact between staff and students. He explained: "If you didn't have your book with you and it was time to read, unfortunately, you have to sit there and be bored. Or if you forgot your pencil case you couldn't draw. By the end of the six weeks [of the last term], everyone had a book with them. Children took on that personal responsibility".

Despite the enormous challenge of keeping children two metres apart, Damian thinks it taught his pupils a bigger life lesson.

"They learned about personal space; you'd to tell them you can't hug or kiss or wrestle their friends like they used to. But they also learned that it's not about you right now, it's about a bigger picture. I think it was the first time that they understood what it felt like to be part of a bigger group".