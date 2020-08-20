55k Covid tests completed in the last week, as public told 'tradeoffs' needed to live alongside virus

The head of the HSE has said that Covid-19 is a situation that cannot be simplified, and that “tradeoffs” need to be made in order to live alongside the virus.

At the executive’s latest operational update at UCD in Dublin, Paul Reid said that the best way to “mitigate” the virus is to practice the public health advice of social distancing and hand-washing “with military precision”.

“While we’ve all been talking about a second surge, what we have really been experiencing recently is an insight into what living with Covid really means - uncertainty, apprehension, and high levels of frustration,” he said.

“Some commentators make it far too simple, that we can live with the virus without making any tradeoffs.”

Mr Reid took the time to call out the words of Tomás Ryan, an associate professor of immunology at Trinity College Dublin, who told RTÉ on Tuesday that the testing system in Ireland “is collapsing”.

“I would like to just take a minute to completely refute a comment that was made earlier in the week by a particular UCD (sic) academic that the system is falling apart,” Mr Reid said.

Such alarmist comments, which is what they are, they may get attention but they aren’t borne out by the facts. In my view they are hugely unhelpful.

He said that the HSE’s re-escalation of the national testing system, which had been scaled down due to lower demand in recent months, had been successful and was “meeting demand”, although he acknowledged that “outliers” exist in the case of certain people having to wait several days for a test.

The median turnaround time for testing, from referral to the completion of contact tracing, is now 2.3 days, down from 3.8 days, Mr Reid said. A maximum of three days is understood to be the standard for contact tracing to be effective and for the virus to be effectively suppressed.

Read More 130k homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Ellen

Some 55,000 laboratory tests were carried out over the previous seven days, he said, the second highest weekly total since the onset of Covid-19. He said also that the HSE currently does have the capacity to carry out over 100,000 tests a week, the previous gold standard for capacity which was first attained in early May.

Meanwhile, the mass testing seen in meat processing plants in recent weeks had led to “longer than normal” delays in batch testing, he said. Nevertheless, Mr Reid insisted that the HSE’s escalation plan “has worked”.

Mr Reid argued that having testing centres open and not doing any tests in recent months “wouldn’t have been the best use of public funds to be frank”.

The National Ambulance Service has put in place pop up testing services, he said, while resources have been diverted once more from other HSE areas back into testing and tracing.

With regard to the Covid Tracker smartphone app, Mr Reid said that 1.7m downloads have now been processed, some 500,000 below the threshold believed to be required in order for the bluetooth-dependent app to work effectively. Some 212 people who have been given positive test results have since uploaded their details via the app, resulting in 487 close contact notifications.

Separately, the Citywest isolation facility outside Dublin is currently hosting 174 people, including 67 healthcare workers.