Madigan: 'Communication is key' to virus response, admits 'lack of synergy' in government

A government minister has admitted there is a "lack of synergy" in the government after a week of public gaffes and mixed messages.

The Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael government has come under sustained criticism in recent weeks over Covid-19 messaging, which culminated in a much-maligned TV interview on Wednesday night in which the health minister compared the risk of the virus to driving in a car and bouncing on a trampoline.

Opposition parties have called for the Dáil to be recalled from recess in order to restore the public's confidence in the Oireachtas.

Fine Gael's Josepha Madigan, Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, admitted the government had not succeeded in communicating clearly with the public.

"I think that there has been a lack of synergy in certain circumstances," she said.

"I think that has to be eradicated. Communication is the key to this, ultimately, and it's about getting each department to talk to each other.

"It's about getting ministers to talk to each other.

"The situation that we're in is so rapidly evolving, that it could be difficult to keep up with the new advice from NPHET, and to implement those into a cohesive plan, but we have to ensure that communication is looked upon and I think there are learnings that we can take from the last number of days."

Mounting reports of disharmony between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have plagued the government this week, amid much speculation that Mr Varadkar's actions are being seen by members of Fianna Fáil as purposefully undermining the Taoiseach; an allegation Fine Gael denies.

"It's not a case of the Tánaiste against the Taoiseach or Fine Gael against Fianna Fáil," Ms Madigan said.

"It's about each individual minister, collective problems need collective solutions, so it's about everybody working together collaboratively, and ensuring that we have one message and one message only so that confusion doesn't arise again in the future.

"There are new measures that have to be implemented and new policies that have to be discussed and teased out.

It's just again a matter of communication, people continuously talking to each other, and the leaders talking to each other, which they are and there can be missed opportunities I suppose for cohesion.

There has been criticism that the Dáil went into six week recess just as schools were set to return, and many have note the distinct lack of visibility of the Minister of Education.

"Even though we're on recess we're continuously working every day, ministers are going about their daily business so just because the Dáil isn't sitting days it doesn't mean that you're not continuing to work as a public representative," Ms Madigan added.

"I have no difficulty with the Dáil sitting but obviously it's not suddenly a matter for myself."

Sinn Féin Deputy Dáil Leader and spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty has called for the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers to appear before the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response next week.

In a letter sent to Michael McNamara TD, chair of the committee, Mr Doherty called on him to reconvene the committee to examine a number of pressing concerns.