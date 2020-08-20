Thousands to receive GCSE grades based on teacher estimates in NI

Thousands to receive GCSE grades based on teacher estimates in NI
School exam stock
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 07:40 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

Thousands of students in Northern Ireland are set to receive GCSE grades based on teacher estimates.

It comes after Stormont education minister Peter Weir abandoned plans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers, parents and pupils over last week’s A-level results.

Teachers’ estimates will be awarded to GCSE candidates unless the computer algorithm which produced the centralised score gave a higher grade.

Students at a protest over A-level results (Liam McBurney/PA)

Exams were cancelled earlier this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The algorithm used in lieu of exams saw more than a third of A-level grades issued last Thursday reduced from teacher estimates, sparking criticism and protests by students.

Mr Weir defended the system, saying his department had set out to provide a system that was “fair and credible”, adding “any system that was going to be put in will have problems with fairness”.

“Covid meant that there was no established process for how to achieve this so all processes had to be developed at a pace,” he said.

Stormont education minister Peter Weir responding to criticism from parties over his handling of the grading of A-levels (NI Assembly/PA)

“Everyone recognised there was no perfect solution but the arrangements were the best available given the circumstances.”

GCSE students in England and Wales will also be given estimates by their teachers.

