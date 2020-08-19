Donnelly: ‘No notion’ that gardaí can ‘wander into’ homes if house party suspected 

File image.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 20:22 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Health Minister has said that there is "no notion" that gardaí can just "wander into houses" if they suspect a house party.

It is one of the measures announced by the government yesterday evening and may need legislation before it can enforced.

It would allow gardaÍ to close down premises expected to be in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Government said that under new restrictions, visits to homes should be limited to six people and involve no more than three households.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it does not mean the gardaí can just walk into houses.

He said: “If there is for example a big house party going on, because of the public guidelines, it poses a threat to public health.

“And [if] people have been repeatedly asked to just go home and are saying no, then in that case, the guards would have the power to say ‘actually, we have to insist that you go home’.” 

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported two further deaths due to Covid-19.

there has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has also been 54 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 27,547 confirmed cases here.

Of today’s cases, 24 are men and 29 are women.

