Spike in calls to Women's Aid during lockdown

More than 460 phone calls to helpline, on average, every week over three months
Women spoke of being 'strangled, raped and beaten' by their abusive partners and feeling 'constantly monitored' in their homes. Picture: Stock image

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Women’s Aid received more than 460 phone calls to their helpline, on average, every week over three months of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The number of calls was 43% higher than in the same period in 2019.

The women spoke of being “strangled, raped and beaten” by their abusive partners and feeling “constantly monitored” in their homes.

A report by Women’s Aid on the impact of Covid-19 shows:

  • 6,501 callers to their helpline over a 14-week period between the end of March and end of June, compared to 4,563 calls in the same period in 2019 (up 43%);
  • 114,567 visits to their website, compared to 67,187 in the same period last year (up 71%).

It said this coincided with a 25% drop in available spaces in refuges and accommodation, because of social distancing measures.

One caller to their helpline was Sharon (not her real name). The mother of two children, who was working from home because of the lockdown, said the abuse from her husband worsened.

“I feel like I’m being monitored by my husband 24/7,” she told the charity. 

“He takes every opportunity he can to undermine and control me. He constantly intrudes on my work calls and conversations and I feel like I’ve no choice but to put up with his unacceptable behaviour all day, every day, because I’m literally locked inside the house with him. It’s unbearable and I constantly feel frightened and vulnerable.

“One evening, I was preparing dinner, cooking the children’s favourite meal, when he suddenly attacked me and started to choke me. I was so afraid; I didn’t know what to do. 

"I was too scared to ring the guards because I didn’t want the children to get upset and I was worried about what my husband might do when released by the Guards. But, I decided to ring Women’s Aid for support and they helped me.” 

The report and a separate 2019 Annual Impact report will be launched this morning.

Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline: 1800 341 900; womensaid.ie

