HSE says it is expanding Covid testing and contact tracing

There is an urgent need to improve the turnaround time of Covid-19 contacting testing and tracing, Dr Nuala O'Connor, the Irish College of General Practitioners' Covid-19 lead, has said.

Dr O'Connor, a GP in Douglas in Cork city, said GPs have seen a delay in end-to-end turnaround times for tests, which is a particular concern as cases rise.

"It was down to 24 or 36 hours, now it is going back to three or four days," she said.

"In the last week alone, there was a 53% increase in referrals for testing. In the past six weeks, there's been a 200% increase."

Dr O'Connor said the capacity for testing was scaled down with the fall in demand, as GPs were seeing very few people with symptoms.

She added the delays are not universal, with GPs in Kerry and Longford not experienced any delays in receiving results.

When asked how many labs are currently being used to process Covid-19 test results, the HSE said it has "a network of 46 laboratories."

"As of Monday August 17, there were 26 community testing centres operational," the HSE said in a statement.

"We have seen a significant rise in community testing referrals in the last month, from 6000 per week five weeks ago to 22,000 per week now.

"Our community testing centres have opened for longer hours in more locations, [we have] increased our staffing to meet demand, and have pop up centres in areas where they are needed.

"In addition to this, testing takes place in acute hospitals (12,000 tests) and also in serial testing (17,000 tests). Over the past seven days, from the 10-16 August, we have conducted and resulted over 50,000 tests."

The HSE also said "some 95% of people have received a test within 24/36 hours of requesting it."

They also said the median end-to-end turnaround time for community and hospital tests combined, from referral to the completion of contact tracing, is approximately 2.83 days.

"Most people, where we have correct contact details, will receive test results within 48 hours of conducting the test," they said.

In terms of contact tracing, the HSE said that because the number of detected cases is increasing, there has been an increase in the number of calls the contact tracing centre must complete, rising from "2-3 to 5-6".

There are "outlier cases" with up to 50 close contacts, such as flights and complex work settings, which take longer, they added.

More contacting tracing centres have been stood up to meet additional demand as it aims to complete all tracing within one day.