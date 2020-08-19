Mary Lo McDonald's constituency manager lodges defamation suit against Belfast Telegraph

The constituency manager for Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is suing the Belfast Telegraph and its high-profile columnist, historian Ruth Dudley Edwards, over a tweet concerning an article published in early March by the newspaper involving the Stormont Assembly’s minister for finance Conor Murphy.

Liam Lappin, who served as manager for Ms McDonald’s constituency of Dublin Central since March 2018, lodged papers against the Telegraph, its political editor Suzanne Breen, and Ms Dudley Edwards on Monday.

Neither the Telegraph, Ms Breen, nor Mr Lappin responded to requests for comment.

“I think this is frivolous and that there is no case to answer," said Ms Dudley Edwards. "If it is taken further, it will be contested extremely robustly.”

Mr Lappin’s legal representatives, Damien Sheridan Solicitors, did not respond to a query.

It is understood the defamation suit relates to a tweet sent by Ms Dudley Edwards linking to a piece published by the Belfast Telegraph's sister newspaper, the Sunday Life, on March 2 of this year.

Mr Lappin is not directly named in the tweet, nor in the linked article, which concerns Mr Murphy’s presence at two Sinn Féin Christmas events last December. However, it is understood that Mr Lappin is present, along with 10 others including Mr Murphy, in a group photo from one of those events included in the article.

Mr Murphy became a central figure in the run-up to the Irish general election last February when the parents of Paul Quinn, a 21-year-old Armagh man murdered by a gang in Monaghan in October 2007, called on the minister to retract his statement from the time alleging that Mr Quinn had been involved in criminal activity.

While Mr Murphy eventually apologised to Mr Quinn’s parents earlier this year, he had initially denied that he had accused Mr Quinn of being a criminal but admitted doing so after BBC footage of him saying as much dating from November 2007 emerged immediately before last February’s election.