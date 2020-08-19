Q&A: What does the high court ruling mean for the Leaving Cert?

Q: What's happening now with the Leaving Cert?

A: Elijah Burke, a Leaving Cert student from Mayo who has been homeschooled by his mother, has won his case against the Minister for Education in the High Court. Mr Burke had claimed the exclusion of students homeschooled by a parent or relative breached his rights. While the Department of Education had argued it was not possible to give him a calculated grade due to an absence of credible evidence from an appropriate source, Justice Charles Meehan ruled that this was “irrational, unreasonable, and unlawful.” A system was put in place for conflicts of interest in schools, but this process wasn't extended for homeschooled students.

Q: What does this mean for the calculated grades system?

A: At the moment, its not quite clear. This ruling is expected to have immediate implications for ten other students who are in the same position as Mr Burke, i.e. they are being homeschooled by a relative. While this is a small number, the ruling could be considered relatively significant.

It's the first challenge to the calculated grades system, and it was successful.

A key takeaway from the case was that Mr Burke was unlawfully excluded from the system. As such, the offer to sit exams in November, still just a “proposal” and completely dependent on whether it will be safe enough to hold them then, wasn’t an effective remedy.

Sitting exams in November would mean Mr Burke would be delayed by a year in beginning his third-level course of choice, Justice Meehan said, describing it as "clearly detrimental". This raises questions for students taking subjects outside of school without tutors who have been repeatedly told if there is not enough evidence for an estimated mark for a calculated grade, they can still sit the Leaving Cert exams at a later date. It also raises questions for students who have been told if they are not happy with their appeals, they can sit these exams at a later date but miss the cut-off for third-level this academic year.

Q: What happens next?

A: For Mr Burke, the Department of Education must organise an independent assessor to examine his work. The department will probably have to do the same for all students in his situation.

Q: Will there be implications for the Department of Education?

A: Probably, but it's not clear yet. The department says Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, and the department officials will consider the judgment carefully and "provide further comment" in the coming days. However, this ruling does add to the growing controversy around the calculated grades process.

The department and the minister have faced a lot of criticism in recent days after controversy engulfed the downgrading of estimated A-Level results in the UK. The minister says she is committed to ensuring the system here "takes account of experiences in these jurisdictions."

Opposition parties are again repeating calls for further clarity on the system, to be provided now, and not a week after students receive their results.

Q: Will there be more legal challenges taken by students?

A: At this point, it would seem fair to say yes, we can expect to see more cases. Joe McHugh, the previous education minister, said there were "legal vulnerabilities" with the system and there are also concerns around students' expectations of exams and their right to take up a college place after sitting their exams.