Coronavirus: 34 more people test positive for virus in NI

Another 34 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

The total number of individuals who have tested positive for the virus in the region is now at 6,505.

No further deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported leaving the tally in the region, according to the department, at 559.

It comes as the number of people allowed to meet indoors in Northern Ireland could be reduced under fresh restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the Stormont Executive will discuss a range of potential restrictions when it meets on Thursday.

He said these could include reducing the number of people who can meet together in a household, as well as indoor and outdoor gatherings, and sporting events.

Mr Swann said chief medical officer Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Ian Young will make recommendations to ministers.