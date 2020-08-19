'We will get the school open': Mahon's Holy Cross put the finishing touches on reopening plans

Before we knew that Covid-19 had arrived on our shores, Scoil na Croise Naofa, Holy Cross NS was making headlines for its achievements in robotic engineering.

Back in February, the DEIS Band 1 school in Mahon, Cork city had won the chance to represent Ireland on the world stage at the Dell Vex Robotics finals in Kentucky.

After a successful fundraising drive, and sponsorship search, the school raised the thousands of euro needed to cover the team’s travel costs to the US but when the virus hit, the dream was dashed.

“On March 12, the school closed and we sent everybody home,” principal Ciara Bowe explained.

“Early in the morning of March 13, we got an email to say the event had been canceled. We knew it was coming, and we knew it was the right decision, but we were absolutely gutted.

"When we did socially distanced graduations at the end of June, we delivered graduation certs and pens to all of sixth class, but for the VEX team, we also delivered the jersey they would have worn. They got a trophy as well to celebrate their achievements."

Preparations for the return to school at Scoil na Croise Naofa, (Holy Cross) NS, Mahon: Principal Ciara Bowe hangs signage advising of the requirements. Picture: Larry Cummins

Progress on reopening is beginning to take shape but there is a lot to do, Ms Bowe said.

“Everyday you are ticking things off a list, but then I suppose the list gets longer at the other end," she said.

“I'm very much looking forward to having children back in school."

At the beginning of the month, the school ran an Irish summer camp for 36 students through the summer provision scheme.

"It was so good to hear the sound of children back in the school again. They were outside, mostly, but they were singing songs, and they were dancing, and doing sports and everything else," Ms Bowe said.

"It's going to be different. I know a lot of the parents might be anxious. I know some of the staff might be anxious. And people ask me if I am anxious. I'm not anxious. I know we have a job to do and we will get it done and we’ll get the school open. There’s just a lot to do.

"We have a fantastic board of management and an in-school team. We sat down and went through all our procedures from arrivals, dismissals, lunchtime, resources, library books, homework, uniforms, you name it. We went through it with a fine-tooth comb."

The school has a slightly lower pupil-teacher ratio, she said, adding that they've managed to keep well inside the guidelines in regards to social distancing.

“Overall, we’re ok. Our classrooms are 65 square metres so they are decent-sized classrooms. The Department of Education had diagrams for classrooms that were 80 sq m and 70 sq m. I don’t know where those classrooms are because I’ve never taught in them. In some schools I was in before, I was teaching in 40 sq m rooms, without toilets. So I know a lot of schools are facing much bigger challenges than I am in regards to class size and pupil numbers.”

Teacher Dave Hayes, (lead worker representative) wearing a visor in the sixth class classroom Picture: Larry Cummins

The biggest challenge has been grouping students.

"You want to cater for their social needs and their academic needs, so you want to get your seating arrangements in terms of which bubble you put the children in right from the beginning so that they're happy. It's a big thing, being away from their friends and their classmates for six months," Ms Bowe explained.

“You want to make sure that they're sitting in a group they're happy with and they have a friend in and then, obviously, you want to be able to cater to the group’s academic needs.

"We'll have to spend a lot of time figuring out where they are. They were working away at home on the different work that was assigned but every house has different situations, so everyone will come back in a different place. The national psychologists' service guidelines spoke about slowing down to catch up so that’s kind of a mantra of mine, that we are going to have to slow everything right down. We have to figure out where everyone is, where the children are before we start worrying. I think the worst thing we could do is a big blitz of catchup straight away, children won’t assimilate that at all.”

Ms Bowe is very grateful for her staff and the team in the school.

"There’s great support there. There’s great enthusiasm and willingness to reopen. But everyone just wants to get it right and to have everyone safe, the pupils safe, the staff safe. We want the kids back. It’ll be different for the foreseeable future. We will be reviewing all our policies as we go but I feel this is a long term setup. If we do it right from the beginning, then hopefully we'll be able to keep Covid-19 away from our door.”