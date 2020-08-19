Labour demands Dáil return amid 'confusion' on new Covid-19 restrictions

Deputy Alan Kelly said that clarity was needed on proposed new powers for gardaí announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night. Such new powers would require legislation but the Dáil is not due to return until September 15 and the restrictions expire two days previously.

Speaking on RTÉ's PrimeTime programme, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the timing was not finalised.

“The timing of that hasn’t been worked out but the message we’re sending out is this – while the vast majority of people are complying, which is why we’re still mid-table in Europe and not in a worse situation, we can’t have a situation where a small number of people essentially thumb their nose at everybody else,” he said.

Government sources say that the powers would allow gardaí shut down gatherings of more than six in any home as well as allowing for pubs and restaurants to be closed down.

Mr Kelly, however, said that plan could create "a police state".

“I’d be very suspect about supporting anything that allows entry into a family home outside what’s there already.

“I don’t want us to inch-by-inch move towards a police state."

Mr Kelly said it was "obvious" that there was "political division" between the government parties, saying that the absence of a Fine Gael minister at yesterday's announcement was "very worrying". He said that this showed that the Dáil should be reconvened immediately.

"We in the Labour Party now believe that it's time for the Dáil to be called back immediately. There is awful confusion across the country. All politicians, all public representatives, across all politics, their offices inundated, the phones are hopping."

"People are confused whether events that have small amounts of people can go ahead, or if dance classes involving small amounts of people in large halls can go ahead, or if over-70s can go on a break, despite the fact that Fáilte Ireland has promoted staycations.

"The fact that Eamon Ryan can go on a national radio station and say now he's thinking about how to deal with social distancing on public transport. What has he been doing for the last number of weeks and months in relation to this? So there is so much confusion."

Mr Kelly said that the "elephant in the room" of meat factories and direct provision centres had not been mentioned by the government.

Sinn Féin's Enterprise spokesperson Louise O'Reilly, meanwhile, said that Covid-19 must be upgraded to a notifiable workplace illness and called for an end to announced workplace inspections.

She said that the idea of recalling the Dáil was "a bit of a distraction". She said that any changes to legislation must be discussed on the floor of the Dáil. She said that she could not say if Sinn Féin would support the changes until the legislation is published.

Ms O'Reilly said that the government announcement was "confusing" and said that it had made it difficult to tell people to adhere to the guidelines.

"You've got a situation where you're telling people 'stay off public transport unless you're a child going to school'," she said.

Ms O'Reilly said that she couldn't speak to why the clusters in meat factories were not mentioned by name by government.