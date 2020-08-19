Pandemic will increase loneliness and worsen mental health difficulties, experts warn

Those working in the health frontlines, such as nurses, could be particularly vulnerable, the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) said in a paper.

The psychological and mental health fallout from the pandemic would lead to an even greater risk for people who are socially marginalised, the PSI added.

PSI analysed previous epidemics and emerging research on the coronavirus to determine the potential or actual psychological impact of Covid-19.

"The early studies available highlight widespread distress among the general population in several countries, with specific reports of depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms," it said.

Research suggests that factors associated with these difficulties include those relating to the virus itself, such as infection fears and the impact of bereavement, as well as those related to the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus, the paper said.

"These include quarantine duration, frustration and boredom, inadequate supplies, inadequate information, financial loss, and stigma, as well as the breakdown of social support structures. In addition to the public impact, negative impacts have also been reported by medical staff, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and distress."

The impacts appear to be more pronounced in nurses, women, and those working in virus epicentres, it said.

The effects of loneliness also no longer applied only to older people, the PSI paper warned.

"Traditionally, research on loneliness has focused on older adults. However, recent evidence indicates that young adults also experience loneliness and possibly at an even higher rate.

"Loneliness has been shown to be associated with poorer physical and mental health outcomes emphasising the importance of efforts to understand, prevent, and address this issue. However, currently, evidence on effective interventions for loneliness remains lacking across the life course," the PSI experts said.

Internationally, initial evidence on loneliness during Covid-19 indicates that young adults are experiencing the highest levels of loneliness.

Evidence from Ireland indicated that in April 2020, loneliness had actually decreased in those aged 70 and over, while increasing in all other age groups and, especially so, in those aged 18-34, where prevalence more than doubled compared to two years ago, it added.

The experts warned that while remote working provided work-life balance to some employees, it could exacerbate social isolation and loneliness.

The economic fallout will invariably lead to increased levels of suicide, the experts warned.

"Work practices like remote working may present great opportunities for some, i.e. no commute, a more focused environment, whilst for others, they can lead to professional isolation, disconnection, and disengagement."

"To date, over 100 large-scale studies have shown that countries that undergo economic recessions endure substantially increased rates of mental disorders, substance abuse, and suicidal behaviour. Jobless people, and those in precarious employment, are always the worst affected."