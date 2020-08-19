Human rights watchdog raises fears over direct provision residents amid rising Covid clusters

Human rights watchdog raises fears over direct provision residents amid rising Covid clusters
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has written to the minister to voice concerns about the ability of direct provision residents to protect themselves in direct provision centres. File Picture: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD at Government Buildings, Dublin earlier this year.Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 13:16 PM
Maresa Fagan

Pressure is growing on the justice minister to detail the measures in place to protect the residents of direct provision amid a resurgence in cases of Covid-19.

The Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has written to Minister for Justice and Equality Helen McEntee to voice its “ongoing concerns” about the ability of residents to protect themselves in the shared accommodation centres, where a number of Covid-19 clusters have been identified.

The intervention by the human rights watchdog follows concerns earlier this year about the management of Covid-19 for residents of the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Cahersiveen in Kerry. The centre is set to close before the end of the year.

“The commission has asked the minister to set out measures being taken to protect the health and wellbeing of residents and to address concerns being raised by residents and civil society organisations about the inability of those in shared accommodation to effectively self-isolate,” IHREC said, in a statement.

“People in direct provision are at increased risk due to Covid-19 because they have been placed by the State in a situation, which does not empower them as individuals and families to protect themselves in the same way as the general population."

The human rights watchdog has also asked the Department of Justice what supports are being offered to families in direct provision with children returning to school.

The current system of direct provision, the commission said, must be ‘phased out’ and replaced by an alternative model.

“The Covid pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for a new approach to how we provide for those seeking asylum in Ireland,” the Commission said.

