Coronavirus: Kildare TDs fear the county will stay in lockdown 

TDs from Kildare say they don't expect the county to be released from recent Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday.

Kildare, Offaly and Laois were plunged into "local lockdowns" last week for 16 days under public health advice after a spike in Coronavirus cases linked to meatpacking plants and direct provision centres.

Kildare has had 2,034 positive cases and is second only to Dublin, despite being a much smaller county.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are to meet Thursday to decide on whether these new regulations, which saw businesses including pubs, cafes and leisure facilities shut their doors for the second time this year, can be lifted to allow reopening after Sunday.

Local grocers and other small food outlets have reported busier footfalls due to travel restrictions; however, non-essential businesses such as clothing retailers say they have been hit badly by the lockdown.

Dr Cathal Berry, the independent TD for Kildare South, whose constituency covers towns in all three counties, says it is expected that Laois and Offaly will reopen, but many are not optimistic about Kildare.

"The feeling is Laois has been hard done by, it has no factory or direct provision centre and was caught in the crossfire," he said.

"It's seen as collateral damage and a lot of Laois people are questioning that judgement.

Offaly, people are of the view there was a small cluster which is now under control and should be released.

"Kildare should be decoupled from the other two, with Kildare it has been a more serious outbreak, and people are aware of that.

"The hope is progress has been made this week, and that the other two can get back to relative normality, and we can focus all our energy on meat plants in Kildare and Direct Provision.

"It's more complicated, Kildare is the epicentre of the issue across the country, with more active cases than Dublin.

"People are very frustrated and angry, this is a state failure by not supervising meat factories properly, and the people, they're getting the tab for the state's failure to do their job."

Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy says any further restrictions should be targetted.

"There is a real worry that Kildare won't come out of it," she said.

"If it doesn't, the view would be by many people that there are parts of the county a considerable distance away from the outbreaks and the government's own data hub information tells us that places like Celbridge, Maynooth and Kilcock are not impacted to a degree that you would've expected a lockdown.

We're hoping for the best but the numbers were far from encouraging last night.

"People felt infuriated about the scale of the lockdown and thought it was not proportionate or targetted.

"There has been a lack of transparency, with a very large of number of cases unexplained.

"That's the feedback I've been getting from day one, you need to explain or you will lose goodwill and government will be ignoring that at their peril."