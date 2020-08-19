Indoor gatherings could be reduced under new coronavirus restrictions in the North

The number of people allowed to meet indoors in Northern Ireland could be reduced under fresh restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said the Stormont Executive will discuss a range of potential restrictions when it meets on Thursday.

He said these could include reducing the number of people who can meet together in a household, as well as indoor and outdoor gatherings, and sporting events.

Ballymena United fans in the stands at Windsor Park in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Swann said chief medical officer Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Ian Young will make recommendations to ministers.

Dr McBride said he will recommend a return to full lockdown if the region reaches the point of 80 cases per 100,000 head of population.

“The Executive may wish to consider, and we may wish to advise, that we intervene even before that because, obviously, if we intervene at an earlier stage then we can prevent the excesses of some of the measures that we had to introduce before,” he told the BBC.

“But certainly if we are getting up to that sort of level then we need to act.

“My consideration on this, and Ian’s consideration will be, is it preferable to advise the Executive to act earlier to avoid us getting into that situation where we do so much damage again to people’s lives, to people’s livelihoods with the extreme measures that we had?”

The infection rate per head of population in Northern Ireland is the highest in the UK or Ireland – 16 per 100,000 in the last seven days, or 24 per 100,000 in the last 14 days.

There is considerable variation in areas, from less than three per 100,000 in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area to consistently more than 50 in the Mid and East Antrim council area.

There have been almost 300 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past seven days.