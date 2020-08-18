Government advises to avoid public transport 'where possible'

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advised the Government to shut down public transport entirely to deal with rising coronavirus cases, advice which the Government did not take.

NPHET made its recommendations to the Government, which responded with a new suite of restrictions and rollbacks aimed at fighting off a second wave of the virus which has claimed nearly 1,800 lives here. The Government has instead advised that people should avoid public transport "where possible" and is again advising that all workers who can work from home should do so.

The recommendations were discussed at a three-hour Cabinet meeting described as "robust" and "terse", with government sources saying there is growing discontent at the Cabinet table with some saying that the restrictions were "too harsh" and "out of kilter with the rest of Europe".

Sources say that the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 — which involves Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan — was involved in "lots of debate" after hearing the advice from NPHET.

It is understood that some in the Cabinet felt uneasy about some of the advice, and how the public would react.

"The NPHET advice was very stark," said one senior member of the Cabinet.

"We had to find a line between it and how people could manage on a day to day basis."

It is understood that NPHET wanted the general population to fully avoid public transport.

"You can't do that," said the source.

"They also wanted employers to revert to working remotely for everyone unless absolutely essential."

It is understood NPHET made the recommendation on the basis that public transport could lead to community spread of the virus with little recourse for tracing close contacts.

It is also understood that NPHET recommended that Greece be taken off the travel 'green list'; however, no decision was made on the issue, and foreign travel will be "considered separately later in the week". A decision on the lockdown in the midlands will be made on Thursday, while the opening of pubs on August 31 will be discussed later in the month.

Plans include new restrictions that will be in place until September 13

Acting Chief Medical Officer,Dr. Ronan Glynn recommends sports training to be reduced to fifteen people. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The restrictions also will see crowds banned from sporting events, with NPHET advising that the games be returned to behind closed doors, with Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn saying that training should be limited to 15 people.

The Government has also advised cocooners — those over 70 or at a high-risk if they catch the virus — to limit their time outside, including only attending shops at specified hours. Mr Martin said that cocooners should "exercise their own judgement" on their attendance at events. Those who have staycations planned can go on them; however, they are advised to avoid hotels.

Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said that the advice was "disrespectful".

“It’s clear that the recent outbreak in cases hasn’t originated from older people socialising or flouting government guidelines," she said.