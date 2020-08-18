Council offers hospital staff reduced rate instead of free parking spaces

The system will be reviewed in six months
Frontline workers had been parking for free since March. File picture: Larry Cummins

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 18:42 PM
digital desk

Dublin City Council is offering parking for frontline workers at a reduced rate.

The council has said it will make 400 spaces in city-centre car parks available at a maximum cost of €5 per day.

The spaces will be available in the ILAC centre, Drury Street and Dawson Street car parks.

It follows controversy after parking restrictions were due to be reintroduced outside hospitals.

Frontline workers had been parking for free since March but the council recently announced the measure will come to an end on August 31 due to increased traffic in the city.

The system will be reviewed in six months.

Principals warn of 'extreme pressure' in ensuring schools are ready to open

