Further Covid-19 cases confirmed in food plants and nursing homes

Further cases and clusters of Covid-19 have been confirmed in a number of food processing facilities and nursing homes in recent days, prompting calls for greater vigilance against the virus.

Food producer Glanbia confirmed that four workers at its dairy processing plant in Ballitore in Co Kildare tested positive for the virus.

The plant remains operational and the company said it had taken a number of actions, including wider testing among staff, following confirmation of the cluster.

The cluster follows confirmation of 29 cases of Covid-19 at Walsh Mushrooms plant at Golden, Co Tipperary on Monday, which employs 170 staff and has temporarily closed.

A small number of Covid-19 cases have also been confirmed at two nursing homes in the south-east - one case was confirmed at the Mooncoin Residential Care Centre in south Kilkenny and another at Kerlogue Nursing Home in Co Wexford.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadgh Daly said the recent increase in community transmission was “concerning” and there was no room for complacency on Covid-19.

“To see 200 new cases on Saturday last set alarm bells off for everybody, and the nursing home sector is no different. In the teeth of the pandemic community transmission was the biggest predictor of nursing home cases,” Mr Daly said.

So when community transmission rises our concern is the impact that could have on nursing homes.

“We need to maintain vigilance and we can’t in any way be complacent and think that the virus has been defeated because it is clearly not,” Mr Daly said.

The serial testing of nursing home staff for the virus, which is in place until the end of August, was working, he added.

“Cases are being picked up so the serial testing is critical really and the quick turnaround time of test results is vital for nursing homes. The question now is how long will serial testing go for on or should it go on for?” Mr Daly said.

“There is no single element that will contain or defeat the virus but serial testing is a significant part of the armoury,” he added.

Given the rise in Covid-19 outbreaks and clusters in congregated settings, the HSE is expected to roll out serial testing at food plants and direct provision centres.