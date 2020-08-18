Education minister needs to reassure students about grades, opposition warns

Students are facing a “whirlwind of upset” come September if concerns about the calculated grades system are not addressed immediately by the Minister for Education.

That is the warning from opposition parties who, again, repeated their calls for further transparency around the system being used to calculate this year’s Leaving Cert results.

The comments come in the wake of continued fallout in the UK over the algorithm used to standardise students’ A-Levels results.

Almost 40% of A-Levels results in England were downgraded from the scores estimated by teachers, with students in disadvantaged schools more likely to have their results lowered by the algorithm designed by Ofqual, its exam regulator.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, must show leadership and reassure students and parents that their grades will not be determined in the same way, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour’s education spokesman, said.

“There’s going to be a whirlwind of upset if this isn’t sorted now,” he warned.

The Leaving Cert exams have been steeped in controversy this year, he said, adding that students have endured months of uncertainty over the exams which were originally postponed until the end of July.

“Now the system that the Irish Government is effectively employing is falling apart all across the UK, we don’t feel we should wait until September 7 for the Minister to do what she will inevitably have to do,” he said.

According to Mr Ó Ríordáin, the minister should appear before the Oireachtas Covid committee next week to reassure students the system here will hold up better than the system in the UK.

She could also commit to deleting the “desperately unfair” 'schools profiling’ element of the calculated grades process, he added. The Leaving Cert is a “fairly brutal” examination, but it is fair and it is anonymous, he said.

“If that is not possible, the very least she should do is to say if what happened in the UK is replicated here, and if disadvantaged students are doubly-disadvantaged by this grading system that she will take corrective measures immediately.”

Sinn Féin has called for the grading protocol for Leaving and Junior Cert results to be published. Sinn Féin's education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it is important for transparency that the model used here is made public.

"We are in the dark. I wrote to the Minister for Education two months ago, asking for the model to be published," he said.

"In response, I was told that the model wouldn't be published until after results have been given. What is there to hide? Why would the standardisation model, the school profiling model, not be published?"

Mr Ó Laoghaire also believes the minister should appear before the Oireachtas Covid committee to discuss the grading.

At the time of going to print, the Department of Education had not responded to a request for comment. In a previous statement, a spokesman said that Ms Foley is committed to ensuring that the calculated grade system treats students "fairly and equitably."