Education minister needs to reassure students about grades, opposition warns

Almost 40% of A-Levels results in England were downgraded from the scores estimated by teachers
Education minister needs to reassure students about grades, opposition warns
Education minister Norma Foley should reassure parents and students that grades will not be dowgraded based on background, Labour Party spokesperson on education Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 18:30 PM
Jess Casey and Aoife Moore

Students are facing a “whirlwind of upset” come September if concerns about the calculated grades system are not addressed immediately by the Minister for Education.

That is the warning from opposition parties who, again, repeated their calls for further transparency around the system being used to calculate this year’s Leaving Cert results.

The comments come in the wake of continued fallout in the UK over the algorithm used to standardise students’ A-Levels results.

Almost 40% of A-Levels results in England were downgraded from the scores estimated by teachers, with students in disadvantaged schools more likely to have their results lowered by the algorithm designed by Ofqual, its exam regulator.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, must show leadership and reassure students and parents that their grades will not be determined in the same way, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour’s education spokesman, said.

“There’s going to be a whirlwind of upset if this isn’t sorted now,” he warned. 

The Leaving Cert exams have been steeped in controversy this year, he said, adding that students have endured months of uncertainty over the exams which were originally postponed until the end of July.

“Now the system that the Irish Government is effectively employing is falling apart all across the UK, we don’t feel we should wait until September 7 for the Minister to do what she will inevitably have to do,” he said.

According to Mr Ó Ríordáin, the minister should appear before the Oireachtas Covid committee next week to reassure students the system here will hold up better than the system in the UK.

Read More

New Garda powers and tighter restrictions on gatherings as Ireland sees 190 Covid-19 cases

She could also commit to deleting the “desperately unfair” 'schools profiling’ element of the calculated grades process, he added. The Leaving Cert is a “fairly brutal” examination, but it is fair and it is anonymous, he said. 

“If that is not possible, the very least she should do is to say if what happened in the UK is replicated here, and if disadvantaged students are doubly-disadvantaged by this grading system that she will take corrective measures immediately.”

Sinn Féin has called for the grading protocol for Leaving and Junior Cert results to be published. Sinn Féin's education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it is important for transparency that the model used here is made public.

"We are in the dark. I wrote to the Minister for Education two months ago, asking for the model to be published," he said.

"In response, I was told that the model wouldn't be published until after results have been given. What is there to hide? Why would the standardisation model, the school profiling model, not be published?"

Mr Ó Laoghaire also believes the minister should appear before the Oireachtas Covid committee to discuss the grading. 

At the time of going to print, the Department of Education had not responded to a request for comment. In a previous statement, a spokesman said that Ms Foley is committed to ensuring that the calculated grade system treats students "fairly and equitably." 

Read More

Cork publicans plead for support as thousands of jobs are on the line

More in this section

IMG_1570.jpg Council offers hospital staff reduced rate instead of free parking spaces
EfsLs9SWoAYP8l2.jpeg World’s largest jellyfish continue to wash up on Portmarnock beach
Ireland Weather: Windy Day at Garretstown Beach, West Cork, Irel Entire country under Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow night

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices