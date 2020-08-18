UK government exams u-turn: What it means for students

The British government has done a u-turn on predictive marking, after 39.1% of A-level grades were reduced from teachers' predictions. Here is what it means:

Which grades can be used?

A-level and GCSE students in England can use their centre assessment grades (CAGs) — the grades submitted by schools and colleges to the exam boards — if they are higher than the moderated grade.

Teachers submitted the grades they thought each student would have received if they had sat the papers, after this summer's exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exam boards moderated those grades to ensure this year's results were not significantly higher than in previous years. They used an algorithm created by England's exams regulator.

Students can keep their calculated grade from exam boards, but if their schools' original estimate was higher, they can use that.

What were the issues with moderated grades?

Critics complained that Ofqual's algorithm — which was used by exam boards to make the adjustments — had penalised pupils in schools in disadvantaged areas, while benefiting private schools.

Head teachers reported that schools and colleges with larger cohorts saw more of their students downgraded, while those with smaller cohorts did not appear to be as affected.

Will universities be able to admit students who now have the grades?

The British government has said it will remove temporary student number controls — introduced due to Covid-19 — to prevent potential barriers to students progressing. Ministers have called on universities to be flexible when looking at who to admit to a degree course, adding that they expect institutions to honour all offers made and met.

But some institutions have raised concerns about a lack of capacity and staffing, especially when universities are trying to be Covid-19-secure.

Students who have secured their first choice since the government's announcement may be asked to defer their place by a year, if there is no space left. Students who have accepted an offer will be able to release themselves if they have another offer reinstated.

What is happening across the UK?

Last week, the Scottish government was forced into a u-turn after a backlash about the moderation system: 124,000 test results were reduced.

It was announced that the lower results would revert to the grades estimated by pupils' teachers. Less than a week later — just four days after A-level results were awarded in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales — the devolved administrations also announced they were moving to teacher-assessed grades.

A-level and GCSE students in Northern Ireland will be given grades predicted by teachers. Welsh pupils will be awarded results via teacher assessments.