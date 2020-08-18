Entire country under Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow night

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country from tomorrow evening.

It will be in place from 9pm tomorrow night until midnight on Thursday.

Met Eireann is forecasting conditions to become very windy with severe gusts likely.

The forecaster also predicted coastal flooding due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds.

According to Met Eireann, a Status Yellow wind warning in general means wind speeds of between 50 and 65km/h with the possibility of gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

