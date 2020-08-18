Four people test positive for Covid-19 in Glanbia Ireland facility

Another outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a food group's factory in Co Kildare.

Four members of staff have tested positive for the virus in Glanbia Ireland’s Ballitore facility.

The company said in a statement that the “business continuity processes (BCP) have been escalated” at the facility in response.

The company added: “The health and safety of our employees, our customers and our suppliers is our top priority.

“We are working closely with local health authorities and following all appropriate advice.

“Glanbia Ireland immediately activated contact tracing procedures and the company’s H&S and Quality teams have implemented all the appropriate processes.”

Glanbia Ireland employees around 2,000 in the country.

The statement added: “We have implemented detailed site protection plans and protocols at all our locations and are managing health and safety assiduously through a comprehensive set of measures such as temperature checking at point of entry on site; heightened cleaning and sanitation; social distancing across our operations; personal protective equipment (PPE); Perspex partitions where appropriate, homeworking where possible and limiting site access to essential personnel only.

“This is in addition to the stringent hygiene measures followed throughout our entire supply chain, including operator measures and sanitation of equipment in all of our production facilities which are fully operational.

“Please be assured Glanbia Ireland is continuing to monitor this situation on a proactive basis and are taking all appropriate measures.”

It comes as the Government is expected to announce more "unpopular decisions" as it struggles to keep Covid-19 under control ahead of schools reopening.

Last night 56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. There is now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre yesterday, meaning there remains a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.