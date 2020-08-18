Row over allowances for senior Air Corps officers branded 'farcical'

Another “farcical” situation has hit the Defence Forces which is denying senior Air Corps officers the chance of getting allowances they're owed, according to the association which represents Defence Forces officers.

Senior mainly desk-bound officers have been forced to pilot the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) because of a lack of trained junior pilots but have not been given the allowances which come with this task.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) has been fighting for some time to get the payments for these officers, without whom the EAS would not be airborne.

The manpower situation became so critical that between November 2019 and last March it was announced that the Air Corps would be unable to pilot the service for four days a month because of a shortage of pilots.

RACO general secretary Conor King said that senior officers such as Commandants and Lieutenant Colonels were not getting the allowances they were entitled to.

Captains and Lieutenants flying the EAS get a daily allowance before tax of €50 on weekdays, €75 on Saturday and €100 on Sundays. The allowance was introduced in 2012.

However, from 2015 onwards the more senior officers were forced to pilot the EAS because of a shortage of junior officers, but they were denied the same allowance.

RACO was forced to lodge a claim recently for Adjudication under the Defence Forces Conciliation and Arbitration Scheme (C&A Scheme) because the Department of Defence refused to acknowledge the claim.

“Having already delayed the process by several months, when RACO sought a date for the adjudication hearing, the association was informed in passing that there was actually no adjudicator in place, as the previous incumbent's contract had been allowed to lapse,” Comdt King said.

This farcical situation whereby the official side (Department of Defence) has failed to maintain an adjudicator has rendered the C&A Scheme defunct and compromised its integrity.

Comdt King said as a result both RACO members and those of PDForra, which represents enlisted personnel, were being denied a fair hearing when it came to settling disputes.

“We complained to the responsible authorities two weeks ago, but the matter has not been resolved,” he said.

PDForra has recently lodged a number of legal actions against the Department of Defence because it said it has become frustrated by perceived delays on some issues, most notably on an EU decision to allow it seek affiliation with the union umbrella body ICTU.