'What is there to hide?': Calls for exam grading system to be published

Sinn Féin has called for the grading protocol for Leaving and Junior Cert results to be published.

Exam results are due to be published in the coming weeks, and opposition parties say the recent issues regarding grading in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, are causing anxiety for students and parents.

The education minister in Northern Ireland, Peter Weir, was forced to abandon centralised standardisation of grades and revert back to teacher-only graded results after many students, who had been predicted higher grades, saw their results down-graded due to calculations related to the school's background and history, and other factors related to the algorithm used to calculate grades.

The British education secretary Gavin Williamson announced England's u-turn too, acknowledging that there were “real concerns” about results.

Sinn Féin's education secretary Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it is important for transparency that the model used here is made public.

"We are in the dark. I wrote to the Minister for Education two months ago, asking for the model to be published," he said.

"In response, I was told that the model wouldn't be published until after results have been given. What is there to hide? Why would the standardisation model, the school profiling model, not be published?

Why can we not have sight of it, and why can we not have the opportunity to have confidence restored in the system, and to create greater confidence for students?

"If it is the case that the model contains the same flaws and weaknesses that cause such profound injustice elsewhere, then it needs to be scrapped."

Mr Ó Laoghaire said the minister, Norma Foley, should appear before the Oireachtas Covid committee to discuss the grading. Similar calls have been made by other political groupings in recent days.

The model for calculating Leaving Cert grades is said to have been based on the same model used across the Irish Sea, though no exact detail has been published by the Department of Education.

"I see no reason why it shouldn't be published, why we shouldn't have transparency, especially when there's so much concern," Mr Ó Laoghaire said.

"Students deserve transparency, their families deserve to know. There's no reason to keep people in the dark, and it will inform a discussion that we can have about what happens next."

The Education Department has come under repeated attack in recent days with political rivals, including Sinn Féin and Labour, accusing Norma Foley of lack of leadership, two weeks before schools are due to return, and a system of "Friday press releases", where crucial information is released late in the week with no public press conference or appearance by the minister.

"I do believe the minister needs to come forward and answer questions so that we can bring forward solutions as and when they're required, and that we can be engaged in constructive discussion on what's in the interest of students the education system, and their families," the Cork South-Central TD said.

Another one of the biggest categories of people who are very concerned at this moment in time is parents of children who are at high risk themselves or parents who are at high risk and sending their children in, there seems to be very little plan.

Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called on the minister to "show leadership" and to discuss the matter of grading.