A man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

One vehicle was involved in the incident on Mill Brae in Larne on Monday night.

Man dies following a road traffic collision on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/Jkdn1lcn6I — Police Mid and East Antrim (@PSNIMEADistrict) August 18, 2020

Police were called to the scene at around 11.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said the man who died was the driver of the vehicle.