Family-run shop sells €7.3m Lotto ticket in Galway

A family-run store in Clifden, Co. Galway has sold the winning Lotto ticket for last Saturday’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Rogan’s Gala store.

It has also confirmed that the Galway player who scooped the €7.3 million Lotto jackpot made contact late on Monday evening and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

Owner of the winning store, Joe Rogan spoke of his disbelief that one of his customers had become an overnight multi-millionaire after a visit to his store last week:

"We heard that the big win was in Galway over the weekend and until late last night, I had absolutely no idea that it was us," he said.

Honestly, I am in a state of shock and I’m not even the one who has won the €7.3 million jackpot! This is a very sweet win for us.

"I only took over the running of the store in the past year so it is an unbelievable bonus for us that we should have a Lotto jackpot winner in our first year in business.

"Whoever the winner is, this amount of money will be absolutely life-changing for them so we wish them all the very best with their new-found fortune."

Mr Rogan said the whole town has been boosted by the win.

"You have no idea what a big Lotto win brings to the town. There is a massive sense of excitement, delight for the winner and of course a little bit of speculation as to who the winner is, which is to be expected!

"Many of our day to day customers are from the local community but given the time of year, there is quite a passing trade with tourists visiting from every part of the country, so it’s anybody’s guess who it could be."