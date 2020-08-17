'Deeply concerned' Housing Minister orders probe into Phibsborough eviction

'Deeply concerned' Housing Minister orders probe into Phibsborough eviction

The tenants have since returned to the property after the eviction was deemed invalid. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie

Monday, August 17, 2020 - 21:41 PM
digital desk

The Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien, has ordered an investigation into the eviction of nine people in Dublin last week.

He has asked the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to use its full powers to investigate the treatment of the tenants at a property in Phibsborough.

Mr O'Brien said: "I am deeply concerned about the treatment of the tenants concerned and want to ensure that they are treated fairly, respectfully and within the confines of protections provided in the Residential Tenancies Acts."

Mr O'Brien has also asked that the RTB prioritise their investigation into the eviction and to issue a report to him with recommendations as soon as possible.

Online footage appeared to show them being forced out of the property by men with face coverings and dark glasses.

A private security firm served a cease and desist order on the tenants in Phibsborough who were removed from the property along with their possessions last Wednesday afternoon.

The group was allowed back in after the eviction was deemed to be invalid.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon wrote to garda management seeking clarification about the role of An Garda Síochána during evictions.

Mr Gannon said: "I think from the perspective of the State we need to make sure that nothing like this happens again.

There is a huge amount of anxiety among renters out there, particularly the role of the gardaí in the eviction, that is something that has not yet been clarified.

"We need to know what went wrong and how we can ensure that it never happens again because public trust in the gardaí is paramount."

On Saturday, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey requested an "urgent lessons learned report" about the eviction.

