Airline will cut passenger capacity by a fifth as it reports weakened demand over past 10 days
Ryanair to cut flights for two months after fall in bookings
Ryanair has reported it will cut flights in September and October.
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 18:51 PM
Olivia Kelleher

Ryanair will cut flight numbers and passenger capacity by 20% during September and October after seeing a “notably weakened” level of forward booking demand from consumers over the past 10 days.

The airline has not given any detail over what exact routes will be affected, but it said the capacity cut will result in less flight frequency on a number of routes, rather than actual route closures.

However, Ryanair said countries – including Spain, France and Sweden – which have seen recent rises in Covid cases and increased travel restrictions as a result – will be “heavily” affected by the move. Routes from Ireland, too, will be downsized.

The company said it will be contacting pre-booked passengers who may be affected by the schedule changes.

Ryanair has also reiterated its criticism of the Government’s so-called ‘green list’ policy on safe destinations. 

It said testing at airports and effective tracing are the only “realistic and proportionate method of supervising safe intra-EU travel, while effectively limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus”.

However, while the green list exists, Ryanair said the Government should include countries with a lower or similar Covid case rate to Ireland’s, particularly Germany.

The company said the list has failed to prevent Ireland’s recent rise in Covid cases, despite the country having “the most restrictive travel quarantine of any EU country”.

It said its capacity cuts for the next two months are “unavoidable” and blamed the low level of bookings on the Covid restrictions in a number of EU countries.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

