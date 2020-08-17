Numbers getting Covid-19 payments fall by more than 30,000 in a week

There has been a 61% drop on the 598,000 paid the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) from its peak on May 5
Most of those returning to work are under the age of 25. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Monday, August 17, 2020 - 17:33 PM
digital desk

The Department of Social Protection has announced that 30,100 fewer people are getting the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week.

The department paid out €72.2m to 232,400 people, a fall from the 262,500 people paid last week and a 61% drop on the 598,000 paid at its peak on May 5.

In the past seven days, 9,700 people have closed their PUP claim and 4,300 will be getting their final payment tomorrow.

Most of those returning to work are under the age of 25 and the top three sectors which saw a return to work this week are:

* Accommodation and Food Services; 

* Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles; 

* Construction.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said: "Last week has clearly shown that the virus is persistent and continues to affect us with increasing numbers contracting it. We cannot take unnecessary risks which could reverse the significant progress we have made.

“Our resources are not unlimited and we need to ensure that this money goes to the people and families who genuinely need it.

“My Department has made every effort to contact every person receiving the payment in recent weeks in order to confirm their continued eligibility. The vast, vast majority of people responded and will continue to receive their payment as normal."

At the beginning of last week, around 29,000 people had not confirmed their continued eligibility, but just over 1,000 of these did confirm their continued eligibility by the deadline on Friday, August 14, and they will continue to get their payment. 

The rest will not receive a payment tomorrow as their PUP claim remains closed.

However, anybody who is eligible but did not confirm their eligibility by the deadline can have their payment restored by re-applying online at www.mywelfare.ie.

Minister Humphreys said: "I want to stress if there were extenuating circumstances which prevented any person from responding to confirm their eligibility, all they need to do is re-apply online to have their payment restored. 

"They can also contact the Department's PUP Helpline at 1890 800 024 or their own local Intreo Centre if they need assistance."

