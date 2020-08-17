Murder investigation after woman found dead at Belfast home

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Stock image. 
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 15:10 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 60-year-old woman at her home in south Belfast.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

The incident happened in Windermere Road, near Four Winds, on Sunday.

The area was taped off as police investigated.

