New millionaire could be staycationing as Lotto won in popular holiday town

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot was sold in the coastal town of Clifden.

The winning ticket holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery about the €7.3m win.

It is urging people from Clifden to check their tickets as well as anyone who holidayed in the area.

Clifden is a popular town for holidaymakers and there is an increase in people staycationing in Ireland this year.

The name of the winning store will be shared tomorrow.

"We can reveal that this winning ticket worth more than €7.3 million was sold in Clifden, the town often referred to as the Capital of Connemara.

While we will announce the lucky store which sold this ticket tomorrow, we are now asking Lotto players who live in Clifden or for those who may be holidaying in the area to check their Lotto tickets very carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire.

The winner should contact 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange collection of the prize.

The winning Lotto numbers for last Saturday's draw are: 03, 07, 18, 36, 40, 42 and the Bonus number is: 16.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has reopened its office on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre to facilitate winners of €15,000 and above or €10,000 and above for online players. Alternatively, winners can also still claim their prizes by using the approved postal payment service which was introduced due to Covid-19.

"Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players and given the on-going health emergency, only a limited team remain on-site at Lotto HQ to facilitate draw and prize claims."