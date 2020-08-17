Leo Varadkar's former special advisor appointed Fine Gael general secretary

Leo Varadkar's former special advisor has been selected as Fine Gael's general secretary.

John Carroll has been employed by the party after serving in the Department of the Taoiseach since 2017, and has been friends with Mr Varadkar since their time as students in Trinity College.

He also served as Mr Varadkar's parliamentary assistant from 2007, and was later his advisor in the Department of Transport.

Mr Carroll played a prominent role in the Fine Gael team during this year's programme for government negotiations and was said to have acted as Mr Varadkar’s "eyes and ears" during the discussions.

Mr Carroll was appointed to his new role following a recruitment process overseen by executive search firm Amrop, and will oversee party structure and membership as part of his new role, as well as financial, legal and management oversight. The search for a new general secretary began in May and the new role will begin in mid-September when he takes over from the current general secretary Tom Curran, who is retiring.

Mr Carroll said: "I am honoured to take up the position and look forward to building on the work of Tom Curran, who has served the party extremely well.

“I will work with all in the Fine Gael family to help position our party for success in the coming years."

Tom Curran said his successor is a high-calibre professional and extremely well-qualified for the role.

"I wish John the very best in his new position. It is a privilege to serve as general secretary of Fine Gael," Mr Curran said.

“The party, at every level, strives to achieve the best for all Irish people. It has been my honour to work alongside Fine Gael's volunteers, members, supporters, politicians and staff across the country."

John Carroll was Head of Policy and Programme Implementation for Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland from 2014 to 2017.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Trinity College Dublin and postgraduate degree from Dublin City University.