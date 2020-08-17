New law gives courts power to hold remote hearings and take evidence via video link

New powers signed into law by the justice minister will enable the courts to hold civil and criminal hearings remotely and make greater use of live video links to take evidence.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has signed two commencement orders for the Civil Law and Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2020 that will enable the courts service to conduct court business and hold hearings while adhering to current public health guidance.

The courts service has continued to conduct business remotely since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, but at a reduced level of activity.

The new law will enable courts to resume and increase activity levels by making greater use of remote and video-link technology.

The act, which was signed into law on August 6, will reform and modernise civil and criminal legal systems, the justice minister said.

The new powers are expected to remain in place beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the key changes are the ability to lodge documents by electronic means, or e-filing, and the ability to lodge "statements of truth" as an alternative to the swearing of affidavits in civil proceedings.

Other key changes include greater use of video links between individuals in custody, and allowing law permit arraignments, returns for trial, sentencing hearings, and certain aspects of surrender proceedings to be heard remotely.

The new law will not affect the right of an accused person to be present in person during the trial itself.

The wider use of video link will also allow witnesses to give evidence remotely at hearings.

Provisions have been made for appeals to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in criminal proceedings to be conducted remotely, with some or all of the participants attending via video link .

Meetings of unincorporated bodies such as clubs, and designated bodies such as appeals boards, can also be held remotely under the new law.

The measures introduced will facilitate coroners to respond more flexibly to public needs, while also allowing district courts greater flexibility in their hours of business.

Most of the provisions will come into effect on August 21, with provisions regarding appeals and live video link evidence coming into effect on September 14.

General view of the President of the Supreme Court, Mr Justice Frank Clarke speaking during the first remote sitting of the Supreme Court in the Four Courts in April. Picture: Collins Courts





Ms McEntee said the new powers would enable the courts service to resume criminal trials during the Covid-19 pandemic and would result in greater efficiencies in the longer term.

She said: “This legislation reflects an important aspect of the courts’ dynamic response to the new challenges and many legal issues arising in the context of the current pandemic.

"The enabling provisions relating to criminal proceedings will help to support the courts' resumption of criminal trials, especially during the pandemic.

“In the longer term, the reforms will result in greater efficiency and flexibility by expanding the use of modern technology in the civil and criminal courts.

"Overall, this represents a substantial and very positive modernisation and reform of the law.

“This act contains important steps in the process of modernising our courts and our civil and criminal law systems, in the light of the current pandemic and beyond.

"The measures it contains will ensure the continuity of the essential services the courts provide in a manner that is efficient and safe for our citizens."