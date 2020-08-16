Victims and families urge enforcement of parole law

Families across the country have joined forces to demand that the new justice minister urgently commence a parole act which was passed into law in July 2019 but has never been enforced.

Surviving victims and the families of murder victims say the Parole Act 2019 offers greater protection within the criminal justice system.

The legislation calls for a new board and funding streams to be established, but more than 12 months later no discernible progress on it has been made.

Sinéad O’Leary was stabbed more than 20 times in a nightmare knife attack that killed her best friend, Nichola Sweeney, in Rochestown, Cork.

Now, the stranger who smiled coldly as he stabbed Sinéad on the bedroom floor, breaking a knife in her body before killing her screaming friend, is due for a parole hearing — something she was assured by government representatives would not happen under the new parole act.

“One year on and we’re still looking for answers,” said Sinéad.

“It’s very traumatic. It feels like I’m fighting the Government for some peace in my life. And it’s the same for Nichola’s family. Are we not entitled to anything after everything we’ve been through?

“It makes me feel that my life, my mental health, my peace does not matter.”

She said former justice minister Charlie Flanagan “kept dangling this new parole act like a carrot, saying ‘this is great, it will give you peace of mind’. But it’s not happening".

The mother of Alicia Brough, who was murdered days before her 21st birthday as she tried to protect her friend’s baby from being butchered by the child’s father, is facing the killer’s second parole bid this year.

She had hoped she would be spared the trauma by the introduction of the new parole act.

John Geary killed four people — Alicia, her friend Sarah Hines, baby Amy, and Sarah’s three-year-old son Reece — on November 15, 2010.

He was up for parole on the seventh anniversary of the murders, and this year on the 10th anniversary.

“He gets another attempt this year, on the 10th anniversary,” said Maria from her home in Rockchapel, Co Cork.

“When I look at my face now all I see is pain. I don’t actually see myself anymore. I wish the eyes I look at shone back at me with the innocence and brightness that used to be there.

“But that trauma never leaves you. And the justice system leaves further scars."