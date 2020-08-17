Munster warned to brace for more flooding this week

Met Éireann said Monday would bring long spells of rain throughout the country, but Munster and Leinster would be particularly vulnerable.

Thunderstorms could bring localised flooding in Munster yet again, said forecasters, following days of rain that left roads impassable, floodwaters immersing cars and properties, and hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage.

West Cork TD Christopher O'Sullivan said he has spoken at length with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the damaging floods in West Cork over the past week.

"I made him fully aware of the damage and devastation for homeowners and to businesses," said Mr O'Sullivan. "The Taoiseach left me in no doubt the Government will prepare a response for the people living in the affected areas."

The details of that response will come after Cork County Council has finished compiling its list of all the roads impacted by the flooding, he added.

OPW minister Patrick O'Donovan was also scheduled to visit West Cork in a bid to assess the damage caused.

The N71 at Rosscarbery was reopened to motorists shortly before lunchtime on Sunday.

Intense rainfall, coupled with already saturated ground conditions, resulted in further flooding on Saturday morning on the N71 at Rosscarbery and Connonagh, said the local authority.

"There has been significant damage to many roads in West Cork as a result of recent flooding and motorists are reminded to exercise caution on all roads and, in particular, not to drive through floodwaters," said Cork County Council.

Road crews are working on the worst-affected roads and continue to monitor the situation closely, said the local authority. Staff worked throughout the night, putting sandbags in place and diverting the floodwaters away from the N71 and properties insofar as possible, it said.

"Unfortunately, the flooding has impacted some properties in the area," said Cork County Council.

Mr O'Sullivan said Rosscarbery, Dunmanway, Rathbarry, Owenahincha, Glandore, Drimoleague, and Connonagh had suffered already substantial damage.

"It’s extremely tough for businesses and families already under immense pressure because of the pandemic."