Shrine closure will have huge impact on Knock economy, priest says

The closure of Knock Shrine today will have a huge impact on the local economy, according to the Parish Priest.

The venue in Mayo is shut to visitors today, for what is the Feast of the Assumption, to prevent a large gathering worshipers.

August 15 is normally the busiest day of the year in Knock, with upwards of twenty thousand people usually attending services there.

Father Richard Gibbons the Rector of Knock Shrine outlines the events that would normally take place today.

"So we have first mass at 6 o'clock, that's usually packed in the parish church and the apparition chapel," he said.

"And then over the course of the day people come; we have over 100 acres of grounds and they are beautifully manicured and flowers and lovely walking areas.

"The grounds take that number of people. It's not really a huge problem."