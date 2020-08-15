Over 600,000 waiting for outpatient appointment in Ireland

Over 601,000 people are waiting for an outpatient appointment at an Irish hospital.

The latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show that this figure has increased from 584,000 since the end of June by over 17,000.

There has been a marginal drop in the number of people on a waiting list for inpatient or day case appointments and endoscopy procedures.

Consultant cardiologist John Barton said hospitals are having to adapt to a new normal given Covid-19.

Dr Barton said: "The hospitals I think will be doing the very best to deliver a service obviously it's going to be some degree different from the service that was previously provided.

"There is a risk that the lists will grow given the certain limitations that have to occur because of the Covid crisis."

Meanwhile, one in three patients without private health insurance are currently on a hospital waiting list.

Figures from the NTPF show the total nationally is 819,000.